Two salteñas, to Finland for a master’s degree in the world

Salta athletes Beatriz Nieto Diaz (62) and Maria Gabriela Arias (69) will leave next Saturday for Finland to participate in the World Masters in Athletics Championships to be held from June 29 to July 10 in Tempere.

Both, belonging to the ASAM (Association of Salteña Athletes Masters), have made a huge economic effort to be able to represent the province and the country given that only 20 professional athletes from Argentina will travel, including Nieto and Arias.

Beatriz Nieto Diaz will compete in the heptathlon, the 200-meter race, the high jump, the long jump, the javelin throw, the shot put, and the 80-meter hurdles. While Maria Arias will do so in the 8k cross, javelin throw and discus.

It wouldn’t be the first time that women from Salta had participated in a competition of this scale, as they were also present at other World Masters editions in Brazil, France, Spain and Poland, among other countries.

“I’ve trained hard for this competition for six months, and I have a South American record in the 60m and 200m indoor,” said Beatrice Nieto, a forensic physician, mother of three and grandmother of one. .

“I always played the javelin, got the silver medals and now we are also marching with the goal of achieving more medals. The last time we were unable to travel to the World Cup in Toronto due to the pandemic, Maria Arias, a retired mother of eight and grandmother of fifteen grandchildren,” said Maria Arias, a retired mother of eight and grandmother of fifteen. .