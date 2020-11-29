Two MAGA vehicles participate in the Hermosa Beach Road crash, and the car swings up



Play video content



Exclusive TMZ.com

The road rage incident involving two vehicles attached to MAGA equipment and a third civilian car caused the latter to fall after losing control and crashing … and the video is crazy.

TMZ got footage of the spooky wreck that fell late on a Saturday afternoon in Hermosa Beach, California – which is believed to be a very liberal part of town. Welp, for some reason … there were two drivers wanting to put a van in the narrow streets on the beach side … with Trump flags flying high and proud.

Eyewitnesses tell us that while they were stopped at an intersection – with both cars taking lanes on a one-way road – a third car (possibly a Mustang) stopped behind them and that driver started jaw-moving in the MAGA Convertible.

You even see the guy get out of his car for a bit and cursing the MAGA convertible driver. He finally got back to his car … and the three car drivers shot him, as if they were racing with each other.

The convertible stepped forward, and only the Mustang and Jeep MAGA were next to each other for a second – and suddenly, you see a Mustang losing control and crashing a long line of parked cars on its left side … then completely capsized. It’s terrifying – and you can see how passersby have reacted.

The policemen responded quickly – but even before that, eyewitnesses claimed that the people standing by and watching had jumped into action … because there was supposed to be a child on board. He told us that one of the MAGA cars – the convertible – had escaped from the scene, while the Jeep stayed … because it was also damaged. READ Yamaha YDX Moro unveiled as full suspension e-bicycle from the long term