BYU young striker Gavin Baxter misses season due to anterior cruciate ligament injury

BYU basketball coach Mark Pope said young striker Gavin Baxter sustained a knee injury at the end of the season in BYU’s victory over New Orleans on Thursday and will soon undergo surgery.

Bob told the BYU Radio Network that new student Caleb Lonner or Matt Harms would replace Baxter in the starting line-up.

The injury came as another devastating blow to Baxter’s career. Timpview High producer suffered a shoulder injury shortly before the 2019-20 season and was out of action for most of the season.

He played in only seven matches before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the Cougars season before landing at the NCAA Championship.

Baxter started in BYU’s first two matches of the season, defeating Westminster College in Salt Lake City and New Orleans.

Since he’s played less than a third of the games this season, and also because the NCAA is giving all student-athletes a free year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Baxter can return as a rookie again next year.

Other BYU players include Colby Lee, Richard Harward, Wyatt Lowell, and Gideon George.

Baxter averaged 14 minutes, 6.5 points, and 4.0 rebounds per match over two matches.

