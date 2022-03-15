Two Leonardo AW139 helicopters for the US Department of Energy

A supply contract has been signed Two Leonardo AW139 helicopters In the National Nuclear Security Administration (Nnsa) from the US Department of Energy which has two offices: one in Maryland on the east coast and one in Nevada on the west coast.

The helicopters provided to the NNSA are equipped with multiple sensors that relay information to its headquarters during coverage of major events including the Super Bowl, as well as support the Federal Emergency Management Agency during civil protection operations.

“This contract with the National Security Agency enhances our cooperation with the US government,” he said. Clyde WaltmanPresident Leonardo Helicopters USA – We are ready to act to provide additional helicopters for the security of the United States.”

Mainly NNSA’s AW139s will play two tasks: sSearch and rescue and topographical surveys in disaster areas. Its rapid response capabilities and effectiveness in search and surveillance operations, as well as its large flight range, make the AW139 the ideal choice for the NNSA. This model also boasts unmatched performance, technology and safety standards. Its integrated avionics system will allow you to take full advantage of the sensors and the full suite of communications. Safety, performance and load capacity features are unparalleled in this weight and size class.

The two helicopters are scheduled to be delivered 2024.



