Two days of amazing offers

Prime Day, the annual event of Amazon, will be held in June 21 and 22The beginning of summer, two days from Offers Unmissable and the best savings Prime can offer. Exceptional shopping awaits Prime customers who will be able to access more than 2 million offers in various categories, including fashion, home, beauty and more, along with many benefits to enjoy incredible entertainment and exclusives on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and more. The Prime Day It will start at midnight (00:01) on June 21 and will run until June 22 for Prime customers in the US, UK, UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria , Australia. What to do if you are not a Prime customer yet? Anyone can register and start a file 30-day free use period To take advantage of discounts and offers during Prime Day.

Prime Day 2021 is coming, here are all the deals you shouldn’t miss

Major clients during Prime Day We will once again be able to choose from over a million offerings of small and medium business products, including a selection of products from 14,000 small and medium businesses selling on Amazon.co.uk. During this peak day, and throughout the remainder of 2021, Amazon will invest more than $100 million globally to support the success of small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon by implementing promotional activities to encourage customers to purchase SMB products. Companies that choose to sell their products on Amazon. Prime Day It gives them the opportunity to showcase their products to millions of Prime customers around the world who are looking for great deals.

Also this year, Alexa and Amazon devices will be champions Prime DayUnmissable offers and more. In fact, starting today, customers will be able to ask Alexa about all the curious things related to Prime Day and set a reminder for the day of the event. Just ask “Alexa, when is Prime Day?” or “Alexa, how long is Prime Day?” To receive all useful information regarding dates and times. Also, by saying to your device “Alexa, keep me updated on Prime DayCustomers will be automatically notified by notifications of the official start of Prime Day. Finally, on June 21 and 22, by saying ‘Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?’ Customers will be able to discover and take advantage of in-cycle offers.

Save with Prime Day

48 hours to keep within Prime DayOn June 21 and 22, Prime customers will have the opportunity, for two days, to make their purchases at unmissable prices. Prime Day will provide exclusive access to limited-time offers, new product launches and entertainment for all tastes, with the goal of making people spend less and smile a lot more.

Over 2 Million Deals Worldwide: Two days of must-see deals for Prime customers from participating countries who will enjoy over 2 million product offerings worldwide, including the best in fashion, beauty and grooming. Home, Games, Sporting Goods, Pet Products, Electronics, Amazon Brands and Devices.

Offers start immediately! Starting today, Prime customers can start shopping early with many exclusive offers, including:

amazon music: Prime customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up for savings thanks to the best offer ever: four months of free use with unlimited access to more than 70 million ad-free songs and hundreds of thousands of podcasts available to all Amazon Music customers.

audible: Prime customers have access to a free 30-day trial of Audible, and by confirming their subscription, they will receive an Amazon.co.uk gift voucher worth €15 to be used on thousands of products and 20% off the Audible subscription for the first 12 months. The subscription includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of original content, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

amazon fashion: Customers can shop a selection of products from their favorite influencers, at 20% off, and visit amazonfashioneu on Instagram to discover the latest Prime Day deals from their favorite fashion brands.

a house: You can save 10% or more on furniture, select rugs, and home décor including prints and decorations. Exclusive benefits also on select smart switches, kitchen and bathroom appliances.

Automotive Tools, Accessories & Gardening: Save 20% on auto products and 20% on tools like compressors and tire repair kits. Also offers on electrical equipment, tool kits, and household products.

Wrote: Customers can take advantage of offers and discounts on Kindle e-books by visiting amazon.it/kindle-ebooks and selecting “Kindle eBooks on offer” for more information.

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months of free use of Kindle Unlimited. Enjoy the benefits of unlimited access to over a million e-books on any device. For eligible Prime customers only. Terms and conditions apply.

a kitchenLots of offers on select blenders and other small appliances, 10% off select air fryers.

Kids Games: Easy to save with deals on toys, learning, tech toys, building kits, art and craft toys, inflatables and rides.

Amazon brandsSave up to 20% on select products from Amazon brands, including electronics, home accessories, and sports products, by Amazon Basics, Umi Eono, and furniture and furniture products for every environment from Alkove, Rivet and Movian, branded Solimo Commercial health and personal care products and Happy Belly snacks.

Amazon BasicsSave up to 20% on Amazon Basics batteries, up to 20% on third-party Amazon Basics products, and up to 15% on select Amazon Basic accessories.

Amazon platform to launch: Up to 50% off select products from startups right now at the Amazon Launchpad

Lots of ways to support small and medium-sized businesses

Spend £10 and get £10From Monday 7 June until Sunday 20 June, customers who spend €10 on small and medium-sized products and brands on Amazon.it, including items from Amazon Made in Italy, Hand Made and Launchpad, will receive a €10 voucher to use at Prime Day. This promotion was fully funded by Amazon to connect local SMBs with customers.

More small and medium-sized businesses than ever before: this year, more than 300,000 global sales partners will be included in the promotion »Spend £10 and get £10– more than double the sales partners included last year – giving customers the opportunity to support SMEs even more with their purchases.

Custom Offer: To allow customers to easily support their SMBs during this peak day, Amazon has created a dedicated offer for their products at amazon.it/pmi. Customers can choose from small artisan workshops, women-led businesses, families and many other facts to discover.

How to shop on Prime Day

Visit the site www.amazon.it/primedday And discover many exclusive promotions dedicated to Prime customers, active on a wide range of the best brands. But the savings opportunities are not over:

Amazon Recharge Online: Top up 50€ and get a 6€ discount voucher

Amazon coupons كوب: Discover many other ways to save with coupons Amazon. Discounts on everyday items, electronics, clothing and much more. Simply select the coupon, add the product to your cart and the discount will be applied at checkout. You can discover all the most used coupons at amazon.it/coupons