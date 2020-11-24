21 Savage mourns the brother of the rapper who was stabbed to death in London

Rapper 21 Savage mourns for his brother who was reportedly stabbed to death in London by an “old friend”.

UK born rapper, I can’t believe anyone took you little bro He said in an Instagram greeting Along with a throwback picture of him with his brother Terrell Davis, a 27-year-old rapper aka TM1way.

“I know I’m overly angry at you, and I hope I can get that back,” the Grammy award winner told his 11.8 million followers.

On Sunday, his half-brother was killed in Lambeth, south London, while taking his grandmother shopping for help during the pandemic, according to a family source. He told DailyMail.com.

“He was going home when he saw an old friend,” the source said. They started arguing about something and then suddenly he stabbed him. The source said to the British newspaper “Mail”.

Terrell had no enemies that I knew and was not involved in any gangs. He focused only on his music.

“He was really a good rapper and he was about to do big things. He wanted to be like his brother. The friend said” Everyone is in shock. “

Davis and 21 Savage – born in East London as Shea Ben Abraham Joseph – share the same father, Kevin Emmons.

The star immigrated to the United States with his mother when he was seven years old and eventually became a major player on the Atlanta rap scene.

“He will be broken,” said the family friend of losing his brother, who was a “good man.”

The British Metropolitan Police did not identify the victim of the stabbing incident, which occurred on Sunday at 6 pm, and whose death was announced at the scene. No arrests were made, She said strength, With specially trained officers to assist his relatives.