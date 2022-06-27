Twitter is already working on being a SuperApp

Twitter. (Photo: see how it’s done)

Twitter It’s been really crazy the past few years. This is not exactly said because of the memes, jokes, and controversies that arise in the use that is given to social network; But Twitter as a business.

The last years of Jack Dorsey As CEO, who once again appeared in the business as Steve JobsThey fought, in a constant struggle between product and profits, for their well-deserved great credit. now while Elon Musk The completion of the purchase is expected to seem closer and closer, The social network remains private to those who are acquainted with the board of directors and the group is unlikely for how long it will last.

What seems certain is that Twitter is taking action on some of the points Musk is considering. CEO and potential buyer of Tesla s SpaceX He made a call this week to Twitter employees stating his broad view of the platform.

In addition to scaring employees by seeing him work remotely, he also says he plans to expand freedom of speech with a slightly more subtle formula than the sun salutation he’s devised so far: He’s made it clear he’d want anyone to attend. Twitter You can say whatever you want, but the scope is limited if the content is malicious, in addition, Make Twitter a kind of SuperApp, is similar to tik tok also wechatgreat Application China.

This latter ambition was something Twitter had been working on for some time with its acquisition, but not so much to promote free-speech-promoting protocols as it does in a controlled manner. Now, internal testing shows a big step in that direction.

How Elon Musk plans to make Twitter a great app

We should specify in advance that Twitter has always had a distant relationship to earnings. And Musk, if there’s anything that seems obvious, is that he can do better or worse, but he doesn’t want to lose money. And therefore, It is said that its purpose is to improve functionality.

Twitter is the most expensive and profitable major social network. He hit it in 2018, he did it again in 2019, and in 2020, due to a lack of audience due to the pandemic, he’s back in the red.

Until now, Twitter depends 90% of its income on ads and in the processing and licensing of data used in an anonymized manner for consumption analysis. Here is a graph that shows just that:

(Image: Twitter / Download Data / Created with Datawrapper)

As said, aiming to become a super app is not new, Although it has been reinforced by the new CEO Parag Agrawal.

A few months ago, analyst Scott Galloway had already argued that creating a Chinese-style SuperApp, with the goal of creating a product that was broad and profitable enough to find a buyer for Twitter, It was the next target for his managers after Dorsey was removed from the helm.

The goal of this SuperApp is to Something not achieved outside of Asia. The super app is a single mobile app that provides basic services like chatting and payments, as well as a host of third-party “apps” that range from stores and restaurants to government agencies.

And the most important is Chinese WeChat, maybe the software The most widely used on the planet. On WeChat, users can find a dentist appointment, call a taxi, pay for utilities, and even get a divorce by hiring a lawyer.

The app reaches SuperApp status when Adds a bunch of important services, This makes it easy to switch between apps, and even if they aren’t as good as single-purpose apps, this app will become your digital life exploration platform. The more services, the less reason to abandon them.

