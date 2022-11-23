Twins were just born from embryos frozen 30 years ago

6 hours

image source, Environmental Protection Agency explained, Lydia Ann and Timothy Ronald Ridgway were born on October 31, 2022.

Twins were born a few days ago in the US state of Tennessee from two embryos frozen 30 years ago.

Maybe it’s about The frozen embryos for a longer period leading to a successful delivery.

Embryos were stored at approx -128 The tenthC in liquid nitrogen Where On April 22, 1992.

Rachel Ridgway She adopted the frozen embryos and gave birth to twins Lydia Ann and Timothy Ronald 31 last October. the father, Philip RidgwayHe said it was “amazing”.

The previous record holder was Molly Gibson, who was born in 2020 from an embryo that was frozen nearly 27 years ago.

“The decision to adopt these embryos should reassure patients who have been wondering if anyone would be ready to adopt the embryos they made 5, 10 or 20 years ago,” said John David Gordon, MD, who transferred the embryos.

“This answer is a resounding yes!”

image source, Environmental Protection Agency explained, Philip and Rachel Ridgway were children when their sons Lydia and Timothy became pregnant.

donated embryos

Embryos were created for an anonymous couple using in vitro fertilization. The man was in his 50s and allegedly went to a 34-year-old egg donor.

It was stored in a fertility lab on the West Coast of the United States until 2007, when it was donated to the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) in Knoxville, Tennessee, for use by another couple.

Earlier this year, embryologists at NEDC partner Southeastern Fertility Clinic thawed them and transferred them into their mothers' wombs.

In a statement, NEDC said it was hopeful about the news “Encouraging others to experience the blessings of adopting embryos for themselves.”

They are the first of the Ridgeways children, who have four other children, ages 1 to 8, through IVF or donors.

“I was five years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy, and He has been preserving these lives ever since,” Philip Ridgway told CNN.

“They are our oldest children and at the same time the youngest,” he said.

“There is something amazing about that,” he said.