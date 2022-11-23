Twins were just born from embryos frozen 30 years ago

image source, Environmental Protection Agency

Lydia Ann and Timothy Ronald Ridgway were born on October 31, 2022.

Twins were born a few days ago in the US state of Tennessee from two embryos frozen 30 years ago.

Maybe it’s about The frozen embryos for a longer period leading to a successful delivery.

Embryos were stored at approx -128 The tenthC in liquid nitrogen Where On April 22, 1992.

Rachel Ridgway She adopted the frozen embryos and gave birth to twins Lydia Ann and Timothy Ronald 31 last October. the father, Philip RidgwayHe said it was “amazing”.

