TV Refrath athletes win a bronze medal in Finland

Kelasu Ostermayr and Anne Catherine Spoory of TV Refrath won the bronze medal in badminton at the European Team Championship in Finland.

Fight fantastically, bring the precious metal back in and thus qualify for the 2021 World Mixed Championship: The German National Badminton Team won the final round of the European Mixed Team Championship 2021 (February 16-20 2021 in Vantaa / Finland) won the bronze medal.

In a new edition of the 2019 European Championship Final, the German Badminton Federation (DBV) was selected on Friday (February 19, 2021) in the semi-finals of champion Denmark 2: 3. Two days ago – in the group stage – it was on the team head coach Detlev Post Admitting defeat by the record champion 2: 3. But in the preliminary round, the two teams competed in several disciplines with a different squad than the semi-finals.

This ended with defeating Isabelle Hertrich (BBC Bischmeisheim) and Kilaso Ostermeyer (Riverroth TV) 19:21 in the women’s doubles’ third group against their Danish opponents. The 23-year-old Revath has already played in a doubles and mixed-race match in a group match against Scotland (4: 1) and Denmark (2: 3) and impressively showed her strength in play.

Unfortunately, 19-year-old Anne Catherine Spoory was not active on the field, as the No. 2 women’s singles player in all four matches for German champion No. 1, Yvonne Lee, had to give way to the German No. 1 seed.