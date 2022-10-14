TUV: Digital Replica of Preserve Paradise Island – Climate Change

The fourth smallest country in the world is severely threatened by climate change. By 2100, Tuvalu will be completely submerged in the Pacific Ocean. Now a digital version of the paradise of the South Seas will be created and the cultural heritage of the country will be secured.

The island of Tuvalu is located in the Pacific Ocean, halfway between Australia and Hawaii. The highest point in the South Pacific Ocean is only five meters above sea level. This means that the fourth smallest country in the world is one of those countries that are threatened with extinction due to global warming. According to scientific forecasts, Tuvalu will be completely submerged due to sea level rise in less than 80 years.

And Tuvalu’s 12,000 residents have already been asked to look for new homes. To ensure that the country’s cultural heritage does not perish with the masses of the earth, the government of Tuvalu is planning a digital version of the country. This “digital twin” aims to preserve the country’s values ​​and achievements in an overseas-like structure.

Memory for future generations

It is not yet clear what digital TUV could look like. It is also not known how Tuvalu could participate in the project. The country’s former attorney general, Dr. It is important to give future generations “something to look at when disaster strikes,” Isilalova Abinelo, speaking at the conference on the state of the Pacific nations, said. The island nation’s digital version is an opportunity to provide people with something they can hold on to even after they drown.

In addition to Tuvalu, other island nations such as the Maldives or the Marshall Islands are acutely threatened by rising sea levels.