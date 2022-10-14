TUV: Digital Replica of Preserve Paradise Island – Climate Change

The fourth smallest country in the world is severely threatened by climate change. By 2100, Tuvalu will be completely submerged in the Pacific Ocean. Now a digital version of the paradise of the South Seas will be created and the cultural heritage of the country will be secured.

