After David Raum’s departure, TSG Hoffenheim is looking for a new left wing player. Philip Max must be an option.
In the course of moving from David Raum to RB Leipzig, picture She mentioned that Angelino would go the opposite way and switch to TSG. Now it’s clear: even if you find this mind game, implementation is still a long way off.
According to the information received from football table Angelino is currently keeping all options open and initially waiting to see if offers from England or Spain will come for him. So a move to Kraichgau seems only an emergency solution, especially since TSG couldn’t easily handle the transfer of the 25-year-old. The specialist magazine reported that only Hoffenheim was eligible for a loan, with RB Leipzig also having to pay a portion of the salary.
Therefore, TSG advises to monitor other alternatives. Philip Max must also be one of those, like him football table He has experience.
The former Augsburger has been active for PSV Eindhoven since 2020 and will also fill the role of space successor well with his offensive style of play. The 28-year-old is afflicted with sharp, precise crosses and is also considered a standard specialist.
The connection between Max and TSG doesn’t seem to be too hot at the moment. But this could soon change. Especially if you have to find Angelino somewhere else.
