Trump warns of a backlash if the European Union imposes nearly $ 4 billion in tariffs after the World Trade Organization decision

GT

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the United States would “hit harder” if the European Union imposes nearly $ 4 billion in tariffs on US goods.

The World Trade Organization ruled on Tuesday that the European Union has the right to impose tariffs on $ 4 billion in US goods.

The World Trade Organization decision is part of a 16-year-old dispute over granting subsidies Boeing.

The European Union said this week that it may not impose tariffs yet, as it prefers to negotiate with the United States.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would “hit harder” if the European Union imposes tariffs on US goods after winning the World Trade Organization ruling earlier this week.

Trump said, “If they respond, we will strike much harder than they will. They don’t want to do anything, I can tell you that.” Correspondents Before boarding the Marine One helicopter, he accepted more election rallies.

The World Trade Organization decision on Tuesday is part of a trade dispute that has lasted nearly 16 years. The European Union has long demanded government subsidies for the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing It was unfair.

Read more: The Lori Keith mutual fund has grown 98,000% in 12 years by focusing on fuzzy businesses. She told us about 7 of these stocks that boomed in the recession – and are likely to perform better in the recovery.

The World Trade Organization is allowing the European Union this week to respond to the tariffs imposed by Washington after a similar ruling last October in which the United States won the correct charge fees on $ 7.5 billion in EU goods, Which influenced aircraft parts and luxury goods based on her objections to European government support for a competing aviation group Airbus.

Read more: More than 200 financial managers pay thousands to find out about the stocks on Jim Osman’s buying list. 2 he made it clear that he sees doubling and says one has at least 50% for height.

Trade tensions between the European Union and the United States have deteriorated in the past few years, in part because Airbus and Boeing, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, Accusing the other of unfairly receiving billions of dollars in government subsidies.

The WTO decision on Tuesday does not necessarily mean that the European Union will push ahead with tariffs. The head of the European Union’s International Trade Commission, Bernd Lange, reiterated this week after the decision that he favored a negotiated settlement on financial support for civil aircraft.

But he warned in the absence of “constructive” US participation even after the elections, the European Union will press ahead with tariffs.