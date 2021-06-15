Tricolor shot made in the USA. High Speed ​​Texas at Webuild

The Italian engineering firm led by Pietro Salini, through its subsidiary Lane Construction, will build the $16 billion Houston-Dallas division. This is the first major project of an American high-speed train made entirely in Italy

The power of Italian engineering. Over Texas, the second largest state in the US (after Alaska) is waving the flag, with the first major US high-speed rail project to be manufactured strictly in Italy. Webuild, former Salini Impregilo, through its offshore subsidiary Lane Construction, has signed the final $16 billion agreement to build the Dallas-Houston high-speed line, the two most important cities in Texas and among the city’s top five economies. United States of America.

Today’s signature represents the final stage in light of Financial Closeexpected in the coming months. But above all, it represents the first case of an American high-speed rail that was entirely built by an Italian company. The goal of the project is to connect the two big cities in about an hour and a half, more or less than half the time required by car. It is no coincidence that the same company led by Pietro Salini has defined the “revolutionary” work for sustainable mobility in the United States, which will be able to join the group of countries that have been offering their citizens high-speed public transportation for years, such as Japan, China and France and Italy.

Now, thanks to American demand, North America has risen to 35% of Webuild’s entire order portfolio. Reaching this goal was not easy, given that the choice of Italian engineering to build the first American high-speed train was made after a long selection by Texas Central, a company led by private investors, with the choice of Webuild, which boasts of building more than 13,000 km of Railways and tunnels. green light to Express train (High Speed ​​Rail) Texas is a major corridor of the United States which, despite having the largest rail network in the world, with more than 260,000 kilometers of lines, has no sophisticated rail transportation systems capable of traveling more than 250 kilometers per hour, It is known as high speed.

An option, for example, made by Japan in 1964 with the introduction of the shinkansen between Tokyo and Osaka, resumed in the following twenty years by France, Italy, Germany and Spain, and only about ten years earlier, it was also introduced in China, where bullet train fever broke out. Today, China has the largest high-speed network in the world, with nearly 28,000 km. The green light on the Dallas-Houston line that raises the Italian flag comes in the wake of the G7 meetings and the recall of the US president, Joe Biden, to strengthen cooperation between allies in the context of the initiative Rebuilding a better world (Western Silk Road) for impetus for infrastructure projects that reduce environmental impact and for anti-Chinese hegemony measures.

“I am honored to lead a group of men and women who have led the group to achieve such an important result for us and the entire production chain for the sector by putting our expertise at the service of this innovative and challenging project in the United States,” comments Pietro Salini. “Signing the contract with Texas Central is the culmination of four years of activity on the project, together with our American company Lynn, with whom we developed all designs together with the client. But overall, for our group it represents the realization of a dream that comes from afar, with the creation of National Champion in 2014 who combines the skills of Salini and the skills of Impregilo.”

The story of the American Webuild, which was then still Salini Impregilo, began in 2015, when the Italian company Lane Industries bought the first highway builder in the United States, with a turnover of 1.5 billion for 406 million. Over time, the US subsidiary has won important contracts on US soil such as those in the Virginia road sector, with a total value of $190 million.