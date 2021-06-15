Indomitable Italy seeks to put the pass on the right track against Switzerland

The Italian team receives Switzerland on Wednesday at the Olympics in Rome, on the second day of Group A in Euro 2020, in a duel in which they intend to extend their winning streak and put or even seal a pass to the second round, while Switzerland is looking to surprise in the continuation of aspirations to achieve the ticket.

Italy started this European Championship in style by defeating Turkey 3-0 in the opening match. It was difficult to open the box, and in fact the Ottoman team did it on their own goal already in the second half, but then the best Italy team, more attacking than in previous times, came out to rule at the start.

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne scored, but this Italy has Domenico Berardi, Andrea Belotti, Federico Chiesa, or Federico Bernardeschi. Plenty of offensive power, at the ends and at the tip, was perfectly combined with the security of its iron defence, with veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci at the helm.

“We played a good match against Turkey. It was important to start well in Rome and I think it satisfies everyone. It was a beautiful night, so I hope there will be many other players like this. There is still a long way to go,” said Italian coach Roberto Mancini. “.

Italy has eight victories, all undefeated, which shows their potential and how complete their team is in all lines. Switzerland will try to end this streak, who does not want to be neutral at all in this group stage, and is looking for that extra step that kept them out of the draw against Wales (1-1) on the first day.

Vladimir Petkovic, the Swiss coach, regretted not specifying it more precisely. He warned, “Maybe we should have finished one or two of them. It’s disappointing, but we are not upset with our performance either. Against Italy it will be a completely different match.”

Keever Moore’s equalizer for Wales in the 74th minute, which equalized Brielle Embolo’s opening goal for Switzerland, also ended a stellar winning streak for the central European side. Switzerland, in the absence of the great stars, bases its game on defense and on the block, so they will have to rely on the genius of Xherdan Shaqiri against Italy, the goal of Embolo and goalkeeper Seferovic to stop the seemingly indomitable Italy, and more in Rome.

data sheet.

Possible alliances.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Accra, Spinazzola; Barilla, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, stationary and immobile.

Suiza: Summer. Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Zacharias, Xhaka, Rodriguez; Shakiri. Embolo Seferovic.

–ÁRBITRO: Sergey Karasev (Russia).

Stadium: Olympico, Rome (Italy).

– Time: 21.00 / Telecinco.