Tremor today, Friday, September 23, in Mexico: How big is today’s earthquake in Mexico? | Tremor CMDX | Mexico City | earthquake in mexico | Mexico earthquake | Today’s shake | National Seismological Service | SNN | Mexico

Mexico is one of the countries where telluric movements are constant Within the Latin American region, due to the fact that it is located in one of the regions with greater tectonic activity (Pacific Ring of Fire) all over the world.

tremor in the south of Coalcoman, MICH, was felt at 06:42 a.m. Friday, September 23rd. It was an earthquake 4.0 size It was recorded at a depth of 5 km.

Earthquake in Mexico today Friday 23 September. Photo: National Seismological / GoogleMaps

Tremor in Mexico today Friday 23 September: How long was the last earthquake, according to SSN? Can all earthquakes generate tsunamis? According to the National Seismological Service: “Tsunamis are waves of several meters in height caused by an earthquake with an epicenter under the ocean. These earthquakes cause the sea floor to move vertically, causing a violent displacement of the volume of water above the east.” “Conversely, tremors of low magnitude and those that produce horizontal displacements on the ocean floor do not generate tsunamis,” he adds. Is it normal for more earthquakes to occur in the same place after a strong earthquake? “When a large-scale earthquake occurs, the rocks near the rupture zone undergo rearrangement. During this process, a series of earthquakes are generated in this zone known as aftershocks, which are smaller in size and can occur minutes, days and even years after the main event. It can vary. The number of these aftershocks ranges from a few earthquakes to hundreds of events,” says Mexico’s National Seismological Service. How do you act before the earthquake? Organizations that specialize in these situations provide guidance for correct earthquake response. Learn about some alternatives to face the earthquake. Keep calm and go to safe areas. Keep away from windows or objects with glass. Do not be near electrically charged areas such as poles or cables. – Send a text message. Why are there so many tremors in Mexico? The three regions of Mexico show that the seismic zones lie within the bar and time zones. The seismic activity is due to the shock and friction of the tectonic plates covering areas such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, southern Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Nuevo Leon, Sonora, Baja California and the state. from Mexico. Tremor in Oaxaca: How long was the last earthquake in Mexico? An earthquake was felt south of Colcumen, Michoacan, at 06:42 AM on Friday, September 23rd. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0 and was recorded at a depth of 5 km. What is an earthquake? An earthquake is a sudden breaking of rocks inside the earth. This sudden release of energy spreads out in waves that cause the Earth to move, according to the National Seismological Service. New earthquake discovered in Michoacan Why were several degrees reported for the same earthquake? According to the National Seismological Service: “When an earthquake occurs, the initial information available during the first few minutes following the event is obtained from a small group of stations in the network of seismographs distributed throughout the national territory.” “This procedure is carried out with the purpose of obtaining information about the event as soon as possible, especially if it is an earthquake of great strength. As a result, the initial magnitude depends on the data computation of the reduced data count.” “As additional information becomes available and is processed, the event size is constantly recalculated and updated. Sometimes the size differs slightly from the first value reported due to this modification.”

Tweets by Seismos_CSN

At least 2 killed, 3 injured in 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Mexico

Two people were killed Thursday in the Mexican capital and three were injured in the state of Michoacan by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country at dawn following Monday’s 7.7 earthquake, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

“Fortunately, there was no significant damage, of course the loss of two people here in Mexico City is unfortunate, a lady who fell and hit her head, died. And another person died, according to the report of the city government (Mexico), of a heart attack,” he declared at his morning press conference.

A 7.5 earthquake was recorded in the offshore region of Michoacan, in Mexico. Photo: Capture of Twitter / @RuidoEnLaRed.

How long was the last earthquake in Mexico?

The latest earthquake in Mexico was recorded 63 km south of Colcumen, Michoacan, at 06:42:46 on Friday, September 23. The magnitude of the earthquake, with a depth of 5 km, was 4.0 on the Richter scale.

Why are there so many tremors in Mexico?

Mexico It records intense seismic activity because it is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which unites America with Asia and where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

The three regions of Mexico show that the seismic zones lie within the bar and time zones. The seismic activity is due to the shock and friction of the tectonic plates covering areas such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, southern Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Nuevo Leon, Sonora, Baja California and the state. from Mexico.

The last earthquake that hit Mexico today, September 22, 2022