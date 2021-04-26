Travelers entering the UK from the Red Zone must book their hotel themselves.

Coronavirus is seriously affecting the United Kingdom. This is the reason why today he extended the blockade until at least March 8th. What is more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons today that the harsh blockade will continue until at least March 8th. The closure means that schools will remain closed until then, and unnecessary movements are prohibited. UK residents can only leave their homes for essential residents and athletes. But a new measure has been announced.

Hotel reservations

In principle, travel is prohibited, but anyone entering the UK for basic reasons can enter the country. It will be checked at the entrance. Anyone who does not have a valid reason or pays a fine will be compensated. But anyone traveling to the UK for good reason cannot enter. All travelers must respect ten days of confinement. For travelers from more risky countries, hotel room reservations will continue until next week.

These high-risk countries are mainly South American and South African countries. Moreover, Portugal can also be found on the list. Passengers entering the UK from these countries must accompany them immediately to the airport and then stay in a hotel room for ten days at their own expense.

Hotel capture

The use of hotel rooms for quarantine is not new. The system has been in use for several months in various Asian countries such as South Korea and Hong Kong. In this way, travelers can still enter the country, but make sure they are not infected with the Coronavirus.

There, policies apply to all incoming travelers, regardless of their origin. The UK Labor Party also wants to extend this measure to everyone entering the country.

