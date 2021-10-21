Trailer for Netflix movie con Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot e Ryan Reynolds

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film will premiere on Netflix on November 12. Here are the official Italian red flyer trailers and posters

. main movie Netflix For the fall season 2021 is undoubtedly red flyer And it’s not only a title that brings together three popular stars like Dwayne JohnsonAnd Gal Gadot NS Ryan ReynoldsBut it also holds the record for the highest budget the international broadcasting giant has spent to date on an original production.

A heist full of action and humor, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber from Skyscraper, one of the actor’s many songs formerly known as the rock At the box office, it tells the story of an FBI agent and an art thief of international caliber who unite to steal a rare daring in order to capture some kind of cunning. lupine feminine.

Here is the Italian trailer, the official plot and the Red Notice poster, which will debut on Netflix on November 12th:

Red Notice: The Official Italian Language Trailer for the Film – HD

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s top detective, as he wrestles with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to catch the biggest fugitive. His searches around the planet lead him to a daring heist, during which he is forced to team up with the biggest art heist, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to catch the world’s most sought-after art thief. Scientist, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). It follows a fascinating adventure that drags the three heroes, always together in spite of themselves, across the world among dance floors, isolated prisons, and wild forests. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous make an excellent crew. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Spy and Half, Skyscraper), produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Danny Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. From Thurber, Red Notice is a stylish cat-and-mouse transport game… where there are two cats.