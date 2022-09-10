Track tried to rob a house but ran away after seeing the security cameras

A few days ago, a criminal tried to enter a house, but when he saw the security cameras, he ran away even though they were already recorded.

Personnel from the Division 6 Robbery and Robbery Division searched and arrested Agustin “Camion” Albornose, 24, who attempted a home burglary on September 7.

On that date, “Truck” climbed around the perimeter of a house located in the Villa Nueva neighborhood of Termas de Río Hondo, which upon entering he began to attempt to forcibly open the property.

While carrying out this task, the criminal noticed the presence of security cameras and chose to flee.

We recommend the following:

The family fight ended with machetes getting injured and arrested



The owner of the house filed the complaint after showing the recorded material from the security cameras of her relatives, so from that moment the police began to search for the criminal whom they recognized as Agustín “Truck” Bathrobe.

With the data and other items collected, they asked Prosecutor General Rafael Zani for a search warrant and the arrest of the Bornos, so at about eight o’clock on Saturday morning, they raided a house in the Passage Rio Hondo in the Villa Nueva neighborhood, advanced to the arrest of the wanted, and then remained in the Qaidiya department At the disposal of justice.