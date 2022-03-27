Tournament in Melbourne – Australian Open: Defending champion Osaka out

Melbourne (AFP) – Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated in the third round of the Australian Open after two balls missed in the match.

The Japanese tennis player lost a difficult match in Melbourne to American Amanda Anisimova 6: 4, 3: 6, 6: 7 (5:10). The third set tiebreak will be played with 10 points in Melbourne. Osaka was unable to use the two match points at 5:4 in the third set.

“It was fun to play,” the world number 14 said. “I fought for every point. I can’t be sad. I’m not God. I can’t win every game.”

Last year, Osaka announced depression. She had retired from the French Open and gave up Wimbledon. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, she was eliminated early. After the US Open last September, the four-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from tennis and took a longer break.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot in this match,” Osaka said in Melbourne after the loss to the 20-year-old world number 60. “In the last match I played in New York, I think I had a completely different situation.” Anisimova: “That’s why I’m happy with the way things turned out.”

After being eliminated in her first Grand Slam tournament of the season in Melbourne, Osaka has now missed the attractive Round of 16 against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty. She defeated the world number one Italian Camila Giorgi 6:2, 6:3 and now meets Anisimova.