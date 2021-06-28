Tourism values ​​drop sharply after UK travel restrictions

Tension in Spanish eclecticism. Before the infection progressed before delta variable In the UK, Sanchez on Monday announced new restrictions on British tourists, and tourism values ​​have already been hit.

Specifically, the Anglo-Saxon airline IAG It has decreased by 6.19% while the hotel is down Milia Hotels It lost 6.17%. In contrast, Amadeus tech slipped 4.45% where are you It lost 3.92%. Outside of Ibex 35, NH Hotels also left 4.36% and the travel platform electronic dreams It is down 3.91%.

Moreover, this news coincides with CNMC . announcement Opposition to the increase in the prices of Aina airport until 2026. Report in which A reduction of 0.44% annually until 2026, instead of the 3.29% increase suggested by the airport manager.

Pedro Sanchez justified the request negative PCR oh no complete vaccine For all UK nationals traveling to Spain with more than 150 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days.

The focus remains the same: British tourists, The main customer of the sector is in Spain. For this reason, last week came the announcement of the next step towards economic recovery, which is the integration of the Balearic Islands in Green List of Safe Destinations from the United Kingdom. The list, for now, does not include the rest of Spain.

Hard day in caribou 35

With the withdrawal of the tourism sector, the Caribou 35 He had a rough day in the markets. The vast majority of stocks, with the exception of the energy sector, closed in the red, with banking, real estate and other sectors trading lower. The fall of the “blue lanes” did not help either: Inditex lost 2.62%, Santander 2.65% and selnex A 0.87%.

Thus, the Caribou 35 Monday closed with a loss of 1.93%, well above the 0.75% decline in Eurostoxx 50. In the US, Standard & Poor’s 500 It was trading flat at the open.