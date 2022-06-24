Tour of Switzerland: Stage 8, Vaduz





EFE Road Competition 06/19/2022

The time trial that will end the Tour of Switzerland, with a 25.6-kilometre route starting and ending in Vaduz, will decide the winner, although the favorite will be Welshman Geriant Thomas (Inios Grenadiers), who is two seconds ahead of Colombian captain Sergio Higueta (Bora Hansgrohe) .

25 kilometers will be mostly flat where the true specialists have a clear advantage. The track starts with a slight ascent and then descends by 4 km. From the middle to the finish line, the trail moves up and down gently, but requires effort with every pedal stroke, with inclines that can change runners’ pace.

A time trial of this distance could still lead to changes in the overall classification. The most talented professionals will undoubtedly give a final show in Vaduz, the capital of the Principality of Liechtenstein.

The first cyclist to start doing so at 1:07 p.m. (CEST) The latter is expected to arrive around 4:20 p.m.

Details of the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse 2022

– take off: Vaduz / 1:07 pm (CEST).

– Arrival: Vaduz / 4:20 pm (CEST).

– distance: after: 25.6 kilometers (CRI)

– positive slope: 140 meters.

– mountain scoring levels: no one.

– Stages, features and road book .

– Where to watch Tour Switzerland on TV .

2022 Tour de Suisse, Stage 8, Profile

The track of stage eight of the Tour de Suisse 2022







