CNMV warns of 31 “financial beaches” in the UK and Luxembourg

The National Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) has warned of 31 entities in the UK and Luxembourg providing investment services without permission to conduct such activity.

Specifically, the UK FCA has warned against only 100 Forex (only100forex.com); Imperial Finance Forex (im Imperialfinancefx.com); Peakforextrading (Peakforextrading.com); Pingocryptos (pingocryptos.com); Sureexpressfx247 (sureexpressfx247.com); Premium Crypto (premiumcryptoltd.com); legalfxtrade (legalfxtrade.com); Prestigefxsignalstrading (prestigefxsignalstrading.com); Avasecure Fxtrad (avasecurefxtrade.com); And UK green bond prices (ukgreenbonds.com).

As warned by TrustFxtrading.com; Walterfxoptiontrade (walterfxoptiontrade.com); trading penny forex (tradepennyfx.com); TruvaFX (truvafx.com); AltPrimeFX (altprimefx.com); cryptocurrency trader (cryptocointraderr.com); Coingateforextrade (@coingateforextrade.com); Sanderfx (sanderfx.com); Octa Investment (octainvestment.com); And passive crypto trading (passivecryptotrade.com).

Finally, entities warned Valens FX (valensfx.co.uk); Vitalfxoption (@dynamicfxoption.net); Abra Forex Group (abraforextrade.com); Arcofx (arcofx.com); Wealthtrade-Investment (richtrade-investment.com); Bitminingplat (bitminingplat.com); Lux Capital (luxecapitalfund.com); and Vrn Capitals (vrncapitals.com).

For its part, the CSSF in Luxembourg has warned against Cryptoland (cryptoland.lu).