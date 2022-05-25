Tommy Hilfiger and Leon Goretzka continue their successful partnership

Tommy Hilfiger watches and jewelry

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 2022) Tommy Hilfiger, part of the American fashion group PVH, continues to count on Leon Goretzka as a brand ambassador. The National Player will remain the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring/Summer watch and jewelry collection until August 31, 2022. The partnership between Goretzka and TOMMY HILFIGER has been in place since their Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Goretzka embodies the values ​​of TOMMY HILFIGER with his fashion awareness paired with social commitment. The German national team player emphasizes his preference for the American fashion company and how much he enjoys working together: “We share our common affinity with fashion, love and appreciate the combination of elegance and sport.”

Leon Goretzka appreciates the certain lightness of Tommy Hilfiger watches

In addition to these traits and their timelessness, Tommy Hilfiger watches have a “certain lightness” for Goretzka, who loves him. When choosing the right watch for his style, he trusts his gut sense and taste. “A harmonious whole is important to me, so subtle and timeless designs appeal more to me than loud, glowing colors.”

Spring/Summer Collection: The vintage feel of casual elegance

The Spring/Summer campaign with Leon Goretzka focuses on a stylish two-tone sports watch for every situation (Item No.: 1791944). The timeless chronograph in stainless steel has a classic noble look with its black dial with gold-tone accents on the integrated link bracelet.

The sturdy stainless steel case measures 44mm in diameter, and the three devices included in the dial display the date, day of the week, and 24-hour display. 5 bar water resistance of the sport watch.

The Tommy Hilfiger silver-tone bracelet (Item No.: 2790393) perfectly complements the sports watch on the wrist, but is also eye-catching in its own right. It is made of sturdy stainless steel and has a fold-over clasp.

The set is manufactured under license from TOMMY HILFIGER by Movado Group Inc. It is distributed worldwide through Movado’s wholly owned subsidiaries and through exclusive agreements with international retailers. It’s now available worldwide at tommy.com, in select TOMMY HILFIGER stores and in select jewelry and watch stores. And of course also online at christ.de, otto.de, zalando.de, fashionette.de and aboutyou.de.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized companies in the premium designer and lifestyle segment. It designs and markets high quality men’s, women’s, sportswear and children’s wear. TOMMY HILFIGER is part of PVH Corp.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the largest and most well-known fashion companies in the world, operating in more than 40 countries. Our global brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our determination to always push fashion forward. This is our strength – and the strength of PVH.

About Movado

The Movado Group, Inc. Designs, sources and distributes MOVADO, MVMT, OLIVIA BURTON, EBEL, CONCORD, COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE and SCUDERIA FERRARI watches worldwide and operates the Movado stores in the United States and Canada.

