Tom Vial talks about his future in the United States

Tom Vialle, who crowned the MX2 title in 2020, won six Grand Prix and finished third in 2021, is currently fighting hard for the 2022 title. He will continue to develop this year but will compete on US soil next year.

The 21-year-old has been part of the RedBull KTM Factory Team since 2019, where he shone in his Rookie GP appearance with a win and fourth place in the final standings. The following season, he became KTM’s ninth MX2 Champion and has become one of the leading champions in MX2 since then.

Vialle is a passionate and experienced supercross, and before moving to MXGP with the KTM 450 SX-F, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his countryman and Red Bull KTM Supercrosser Marvin Musquin. Vialli confirmed his move this week and will find his new team site near the team’s second headquarters on the US East Coast.

Tom Vial:

“We had another strong season this year and the plan was to go into the MXGP class for 2023 but I felt like this was the best time for me to see if I could make it in Supercross. I have a circuit close to home and there is a great SX tradition in my family. I can’t wait to see What I can do, though I know it’s a huge learning curve is to be ready for 2023. We have to be realistic, but at the same time, it’s great that I was able to talk to Robert and Pete and the guys in the States, and that’s possible as part of the Red Bull KTM This GP team is like another family to me so it’s going to be hard to leave, but it’s a really new and exciting story for me and I can’t wait to move in and start it all up.”

Robert Jonas, Head of Off-Road Motorsports:

“We fully understand Tom’s desire to continue racing in the 250 class and see how he can build on his career goals in the USA and specifically in Supercross. If he can learn and develop his potential as he did with us at the World Cup, it would be a huge surprise. I am sure the guidance of Ian and Roger In America you’ll help him get moving and moving.The team here took him on some Supercross rides and Tom seems to have a natural flair for the sport.It’s a case of the right rider at the right time and with the right amount of experience at the top level.We wish him all the best and look forward to seeing the heights he can reach. Then “.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing North America:

“We are looking forward to having a rider from Tom’s caliber race for Red Bull KTM in the US. We’ve heard a lot of good things about Tom, whether it’s racing or personal. So we have no doubt he will come out on top in the US too. I spoke to Tom. Personally several times and I was impressed by his level of detail about all the races and how he approached moving to another country.”