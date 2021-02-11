To save Nord Stream 2, Berlin tried to “bribe” the United States with a billion investments

To save the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the risk of US sanctions, Germany would have attempted to “bribe” Washington by offering a billion-dollar investment package, which would have encouraged imports to import LNG. (LNG) from the United States.

American opposition

The pipeline, which will increase the volume of Russian gas that directly reaches Germany, is not being respected by the United States, which has threatened to impose sanctions on any company participating in the plan, claiming that it will make Europe highly dependent on Russia for its needs. Energetic. To avoid this scenario, the government introduced Angela Merkel. The German Environmental Working Group (Duh) has published a message previously sent Olaf Scholes, German Finance Minister, A. Steve Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury Secretary at the time, and dated this past August. From the document, it becomes clear that Schultz has offered to invest $ 1 billion in new infrastructure to import US LNG into German ports if the US drops sanctions. Specifically, as reported by the Nova agency, the German Finance Minister announced that the federal government is ready to finance the construction of two plants to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Germany. These are the Brunsbuettel sites in Schleswig-Holstein and Stade in Lower Saxony. Moreover, the German government promised to “substantially increase public support for the construction” of the two plants, and allocate “up to one billion euros”. In return, Germany called on the United States to allow “the completion and operation of Nord Stream 2 without hindrance.”

Defending the project

Doh described the speech as a “scandal” and spoke of “dirty work,” accusing Schulze of encouraging the import of LNG obtained through fracking, a highly violating environmental practice. Scholz was called in to report to Parliament and defended the project. “We all agree that we want to exit from coal-fired power generation and we want to stop using nuclear energy,” he said, stressing that the natural gas in Nord Stream 2 will be needed by Germany for energy transition and fulfillment of obligations. For complete nuclear disarmament by 2022 and decarbonization by 2038. According to German Environment Minister Svenia Schultz, who has defended Schultz from his allegations of “dirty work”, this process “would not be possible in any other way” North Stream 2, however, It is not just indigestible on the other side of the Atlantic: many European countries close to Germany oppose the project and Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under pressure to cancel it, especially in the wake of the poisoning and arrest of one of the leaders of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny.

Ukraine also opposed

Ukraine also opposes the Nord Stream 2 project, which would allow Russia to bypass the existing gas pipelines crossing its territory. The dispute with Ukraine erupted when the German president announced, Frank Walter SteinmeierHe denied allegations that he tried to justify the pipeline on the grounds that Germany owed Russia because of World War II. More than 20 million people in the former Soviet Union were victims of the war. He said that this does not justify any wrong behavior in Russian politics today, but we must not lose sight of the bigger picture. ”In this regard, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany also intervened, accusing Steinmeier of“ questionable historical arguments ”and of ignoring the millions of Ukrainians who died in the World War Second in an interview this week.