The Finnish bank ignores the ECB recommendation on dividend payments

The largest banks in the Eurozone are directly monitored by the European Central Bank, while the responsibility for smaller banks rests with the national regulatory authorities.

European Central Bank

Dusseldorf European banks must keep their capital together in the coronavirus crisis so they can support companies with loans. At least that’s what the European Central Bank (ECB) recommends. But a small Finnish bank is blatantly ignoring dividend guidelines. In your opinion, in the long run it would be risky to ignore your shareholders.

Alandsbanken criticizes that the regulatory recommendation does not make the difference “between the strongest and weakest bank in Europe”. She herself posted profits in 2019 that were “the highest in the bank’s 100-year history.” So the institute announced on Friday that it had decided not to follow the recommendations of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and, more broadly, the European Central Bank.