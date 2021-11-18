Titan: What rivers reveal outside the planet

Experts have made maps of the only rivers known outside the world. These show river valleys on Saturn’s moon Titan, as the hydrocarbons methane and ethane—gases on Earth—flow into the orb’s Great Lakes. A team led by Julia Miller at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, used radar data from the Cassini space probe as well as images of terrestrial river networks to see what information can be obtained from low-resolution radar images. As the team says in the “Planetary Science Journal,”River network works provide information on the climate and subsoil on Titan. This information is intended, among other things, to prepare for NASA’s “Dragonfly” mission, which is scheduled to land on Titan in 2036.

