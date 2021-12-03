Time to go with Prince William on December 6



Peter Muller



At the end of Season Two of Walking With Celebrities, Apple’s Fitness+ has another special feature to offer.



“Time To Walk” or in Apple German “Zeit fürs Gehen” are training sessions from Apple’s Fitness+ service that encourage people to walk with celebrities. Almost like in podcasts, all kinds of characters from sports, entertainment and science talk about their lives. It’s not uncommon for it to come down to the same topic: walking. For example, you can accompany Stephen Fry through Regent’s Park in London or take a ride with Zachary Quinto and his dog on the banks of the Hudson River in New York. At the end of the episodes, which last from 25 to 45 minutes, the celebrities play a few more songs on the topic—with Dolly Parton, of course, it was their songs that accompanied the family’s told story.

A healthy tour through the castle garden

In the conclusion of the second season of Walking With Celebrities, Apple reached the top of the shelf and beat HRH Prince William, the next but one king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, to go for a walk. The episode will be available starting December 6 in the Fitness app on iPhone and Apple Watch. According to Apple’s press release, the Duke of Cambride will talk about “the importance of staying mentally fit. He will also talk about a quiet moment when he was lured out of his comfort zone, about the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that made him prioritize mental health.”

In return, Apple donates undisclosed amounts to three mental health charities chosen by Prince William: Crisis Text Line in the US, Shout 85,258 in the UK, and Lifeline in Australia.

Time To Walk has been available at Fitness+ since last year, and since its launch in Germany at the beginning of November, it’s also available here in Germany. All stories are in English, and Apple mentions some of the notable pedestrians’ names: Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Kurt Fernley, Naomi Campbell, Draymond Green, Bebe Rexha, Maine Jin Lee, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Fry and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Kesha and many more.