BORSA ITALIANA TODAY / Piazza Affari awaits the European Central Bank (July 22, 2021)

Piazza Avary awaits the European Central Bank

There is no shortage of relevant macroeconomic data on the agenda today, as investors’ eyes will be on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council and the subsequent Christine Lagarde press conference scheduled for 2.30pm. At 8:45 am we will learn about the French business confidence index in July. At 2.30pm, it is the turn of the US jobless claims. At 16:00 it will be the turn of the European Consumer Confidence Index for July and the number of existing homes sold in the US in June. TrenDevice’s quarterly show is expected at Piazza Affari.

BORSA ITALIANA today / close at +2.36%, Unipol at +4% (21 July 2021)

Yesterday, the Ftse Mib Index closed 2.36% higher at 24,675 points. In the main menu, no stock has finished the session in red. Unipol performed best ever at +4%. Increases in Banca Mediolanum (+3.2%), Exor (+3%), Leonardo (+3.8%), Mediobanca (+3.3%), Pirelli (+3.6) are also over three percentage points higher, Poste Italiane (+ 3.2%), Stylantis (+ 3.4%), Stm (+ 4%), Unicredit (+ 3.1%). The spread between BTP and Bund has decreased to 108 basis points.

BORSA ITALIANA today / Close at +0.59%, Saipem at +2.68% (July 20, 2021)

