Tim Summer Hits concludes with a boom, as the rebuilding of Rai2 begins here

The final episode of Tim Summer Hits confirms the important and unexpected numbers for this first edition. The De Martino and Delogu event is the summer’s most-watched musical event and the basis for rebuilding the network, a goal that Ray has focused on all of the next season’s novels and couldn’t fail at.

Concluded with the August 4 episode on Tim Summer Hits. Musical event conducted by Andrea DeLogo and Stefano Di Martino (With interventions by Emma Stockholm and Saveri Raimundo) He also confirmed in the closing episode the excellent numbers for this first season, giving Rai reason to a reopening process for prime-time television musical events that had been missing for some time on the small screen.

With 1,250,000 spectators and a 10.4% stake, Tim Sumer Hits has reached11.17% and 1,375,000 as season average and imposes itself The most watched musical event of the summer season. The operation that Stefano Coletta wanted as one of his first Rai2 relaunch, once he landed in the direction of primetime entertainment, a leading role in the new organizational scheme for Rai music curated by musical genres. Rebuilding the network that is at the core of the company’s future intentions, and in which, in a sense, no mistakes are allowed. If narrative has its part to play as well – and it does – then Rai2’s rescue speech emerges as the most important element in this new phase of Rai.

Stefano Di Martino at the center of the Rai2 project

Tim Summer Hits was a useful opportunity to test a TV couple like the one formed by Andrea Delogu and Stefano De Martino, with the latter calling for a lead role in Coletta’s Rai2 new concept. As of next season, De Martino will actually be at the helm of several projects. In addition to returning with Bar Stella, whom he proposed late in the evening last season, De Martino will present the Italian version of the format That’s My Jam, an NBC show hosted by Jimmy Fallon in the United States.

The future of Andrea DeLogo and Tim Summer Hits

Rai2’s project on Delogu is less focused, having returned from a successful season in which it had excellent audience results with the music program “Tonica”, which is currently not confirmed for next year. In addition to his daily commitment to radio, Delogu has yet to find his space in the upcoming TV season, but it is not excluded that his name will be at the heart of projects next spring. For Tim Summer Hits, it’s still too early to talk about confirmation and a new release, but the numbers and comments from this first release make it almost clear.