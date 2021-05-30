TikTok, this is the place to be for the “fans play” in Europe

Tik Tok Back on TV in the light European Football ChampionshipsWhich is the official ad campaign partnerWhere the fans play, From the layout ZenithWhich invites all fans to participate in the magic of the tournament.

Among the platforms of the moment for digital entertainment, the viral video app wants to have an important role as a co-star and confirms this through Her first global TV and social campaign. In fact, the site will be broadcast not only in our country, but also in the UK, France, Spain, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Japan and the MENA region.

The creativity developed by the agency Dark Horse It combines the freshness, comprehensiveness and playfulness of TikTok with the passion and energy of Euro 2020.

The advertisement, photographed by Daniel Kaufman for the COP Unknown, Takes famous episodes from previous editions of the competition, which became hilarious thanks Creative effects typical of TikTokA free kick from Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, flew towards the number “7” but was blocked by a goalkeeper, while the typical jubilation of French Antoine Griezmann imitates a fan with the classic “Tictukiana” dance, and soon.

Since announcing TikTok’s partnership with UEFA this past February, i Football-related content has increased significantly with TikTok: In particular, the #Football hashtag owners have grown by 70 billion. As a global sponsor, TikTok will partner with UEFA to launch a host of features and activities including AR Effects, Hashtag Challenges, TikTok Likes and Sounds. UEFA has also granted TikTok access to its historical video library.