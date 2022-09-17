TikTok: Steps to rewatch a video you missed from Android | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

tik tok Currently one Applications Most used by the public. Due to its popularity, many spend hours watching different content for entertainment. However, at some point, you may have missed a video by mistake.

Although it seems unlikely, there is a way to recover these videos without having to like them or save them to favorites. To do this, we show you a trick that you can apply from a file cell phone with Android.

How to find a TikTok video you missed

The first step you need to do is to log into your account. tik tok from your cell phone.

from your cell phone. Now click File Your profile icon located in the lower right corner.

located in the lower right corner. Once done, tap on the three lines on the top right of the screen.

Among the alternatives, choose Settings and privacy .

. Next, scroll down and select the button Video log watched .

. A new window will appear in order with all the videos you have watched.

Finally, just search for the content you want to see again and voila.

With this trick, you can recover lost TikTok videos from Android. (Photo: Pixabay)

How to prevent anyone from finding your TIKTOK account

First, open your account tik tok From you smart phone .

From you . Next, go to your profile, which is located in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

Once in, go to Settings located at the top right.

located at the top right. You will see a series of options, click Settings and privacy .

. Then scroll down until you see the alternative Let others find me .

. Flip the switch and you’re done.

After following these steps, you won’t have to worry anymore tik tok Suggest other people follow your account or watch your videos.

How to turn off WhatsApp notifications on iPhone

The first thing you should do is enter the settings from a file iOS cell phone .

. Then go to the Notification Center from the main menu.

Now, swipe down the screen and find an app The WhatsApp .

. Click on it and several options will appear.

Choose the ones you don’t want to appear as notifications and that’s it.

Another method that can be applied is from the WhatsApp application itself, so you have to go to the settings and disable the notifications.