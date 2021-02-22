Tiger King 2 on Netflix, a year after new documentary series episodes appear

Tiger King 2 It is on us: The Netflix Phenomenon of 2020 That stunned the American public and beyond, with over 64 million calls worldwide, will celebrate its first anniversary with a second season.

Joel McHale’s documentary series, which documented the long-running feud between showman and exotic zoo owner Joe Exotic and animalic Carol Baskins between excesses and crimes, has become a true fashion phenomenon, enough to inspire new ideas in many manufacturers and production companies. To take advantage of the series’ success, many have moved on, with several projects in development on Netflix and for other broadcasters. For example, NBC is adapting podcasts On My Body In a short series, while Nicolas Cage will appear in a series produced for Amazon Prime Video And Netflix itself is rumored to be considering a themed title by Ryan Murphy.

From project to Tiger King 2 Rumors have been floating around for some time: last summer the BBC confirmed that Netflix had secured the rights for a second season and now it appears the release is soon. This might be a release scheduled to celebrate Documentary One Year Anniversary, which arrived on Netflix on March 20, 2020 This was followed by a special episode added on April 12th.

To confirm access Tiger King 2 He is one of the stars of the series, John Rinke, who, after consulting the audience, suggested to the social network Cameo that there should be new episodes soon.

“I want to thank you for watching King tiger And get ready, yeah, believe it or not, another season is coming out very soon so keep your eyes on this. ‘

Tiger King 2 There is still much more to say: for example, the eventual closure of Wynwood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma after the conviction of Joe Exotic for the abuse and exploitation of exotic and wild animals, as well as his request for a presidential pardon for Donald Trump, who did not comply with the outgoing president. Joseph Allen Maldonado Pass, This is Joe Exotic’s real name, serving one Sentenced to 22 years in prison He is in jail on multiple counts, including two murder counts for attempting to assassinate Big Cat Rescue Wildlife Refugee director Carole Baskin.