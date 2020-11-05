Thursday Football Night, Week 9: 49ers-Packers TV Schedule, Channel, Live Streaming, Picks, Fantasy, More

Ninth week Thursday night football The match between Packers And the 49ers Not quite what the NFL had in mind when the schedule was laid. COVID-19 has resulted in a large number of absences on both sides of the list. However, TNF football is still! The game starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX and will be available via livestream on Amazon Prime.

The Packers Sit at 5-2, heading north with NFC Chicago Bears Slowly just behind them at 0.625. QB Aaron Rodgers The company performed well in its first seven matches, ranking fourth on points scored and fifth in yards per offensive game. Rodgers He is currently ranked eighth among midfielders in passing yards per game and has managed three or more landings in five of his seven matches so far.

Main story of 49ersThroughout the entire 2020 NFL season, he’s had a slew of injuries. It started with a ripped ACL for a second year of DE Nick BossaAnd he continued to sabotage the entire crime. The team was rotated via RBs Raheem Mostert, Tiffin ColemanAnd the Jeff Wilson Jr.And the Jerk McKinnon And bullish boomer Jamycal Hasty – only two will likely be available to the team on TNF.

What about the receptors? Every first-team player has been disqualified from this competition, either due to injury or extremely dangerous close contact with W.R. Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. TE star George Keitel was announced with a fractured bone in his foot that could prevent him from surviving for 8 weeks – a potential season-ending injury if the 49 players do not make a playoff round.

It is an important match for each of these NFC teams, as they each remain in intense competition with their respective divisions.

Opinion Live game possibilities On DraftKings Sportsbook For Thursday night football.

TV info

DateThursday, November 5th

time, 8:20 PM ET

Channel: FOX / NFL

Broadcast map

Information flow

If you cannot watch this game on TV, you have the option to broadcast the match Fox Sports. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial of YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, Or Sling TV for streaming Thursday night football this week.

The game often lags a bit in live broadcasts, but usually the TV broadcast is only delayed between 30 and 60 seconds. This can affect you if you use Twitter during the game, but it is an easy option otherwise.

Note football injuries Thursday night

Outside: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Ankle), TE George Kittle (foot), RB AJ Dillon (COVID-19), Trent Williams (COVID-19 Connection), WR Brandon Ayuk (COVID-19 Connection), Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19), WR Depo Samuel (Hamstrings / COVID-19), RB Tiffin Coleman (knee)

Doubtful: RB Aaron Jones (calf), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee)