Johnson urges denouncement of Trump’s allegations of US election fraud | Policy

Boris Johnson has been under pressure to follow European leaders and warn Donald Trump that he will damage democracy around the world if he continues with allegations of election fraud in the US presidential election without any supporting evidence.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that as a US ally, the UK has no right to interfere in the country’s domestic politics, an allegation that has led to charges of cowardice by Labor and contrasts with a clearer stance of German politicians.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: “It is important that all politicians who reach the people have confidence in the electoral process and results.” He added that it would be “premature” to make further comments given that the ballot papers were still being counted.

Norbert Röttgen, the German chairman of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, described Trump’s behavior as “really unbelievable, and it is very sad for many Germans to witness this outrageous behavior.”

The leadership of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) accused Trump of trying to stir civil unrest with co-leader Saskia Eskin saying, “In a democracy, every vote and election is decided by the electorate.”

“The candidate, even if the current president, who calls for the absentee votes not to be counted, is behaving against democracy,” Iskin added. “More than ever, it is true that we must defend our democratic achievements against populist and nationalist agitation.”

Speaking on Sky News, Britain’s Attorney General Robert Buckland has become the first minister to hint at any criticism, calling for a “smooth” transition of power if Trump loses the election.

He said, “We are all watching, biting our nails to see what might happen in these major swing states. But the important thing from our point of view is that we want the major democracy in the world to have a smooth transition, whether it is a change of president or whether it’s the president himself, We wish them well. “

Ministers will be reluctant to call Joe Biden to congratulate him on his victory until Trump concedes defeat, but there is a risk that the US president will not do so and will challenge the outcome instead either through long and troublesome court appeals, or with encouragement. His supporters take to the streets.

The chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat, tried to avoid direct criticism of Trump, saying he supported Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in his call to continue the vote count, but said it would be a mistake for the UK to intervene in this. The stage.

When asked if he agrees with Trump’s objection to the results, he said, “If he has evidence, let him present it. This is how a fair and open legal system works. If he doesn’t, it simply undermines the process. Keep voting, keep calm.”

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative Chairman of the Defense Select Committee, sent a warning shot. “With the increase in authoritarianism around the world, the way America deals with and respects the democratic process over the next 48 hours will affect the credibility of all Western countries to support, promote and defend difficult standards at a time of increasing global instability.”

Shadow Trade Minister Emily Thornberry told Piston of ITVN Johnson and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejecting criticism of Trump.

“If he were the leader of any other country in the world, the foreign minister and the prime minister would have summoned them.” “He is behaving like a tinpot dictator … this is unacceptable and he should be called,” she added.