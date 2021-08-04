Thunderstorms instead of summer heat: This is coming to central Germany

In Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, showers and thunderstorms, and sometimes thunderstorms, are expected again and again in the coming days.

Leipzig / Magdeburg / Erfurt – Bad news for all the holiday kids who stayed home! in a Saxony And Saxony-Anhalt And Thuringia In the coming days, rain, thunderstorms, and sometimes thunderstorms should be expected.

On Wednesday and Thursday, many rain and thunderstorms are expected in central Germany, with occasional storm-like rain. (icon image) © Silvio Burger



After expecting heavy clouds only in the morning, storms can be strong in places with heavy rain and gusty winds early Wednesday afternoon German Weather Service (DWD) announced Wednesday morning.

Tight storms caused by heavy rain cannot be ruled out. In Saxony-Anhalt, the north is likely to be particularly affected.

Temperatures rise to 22 to 24 degrees, and in the mountains it ranges between 16 and 21 degrees.

According to DWD meteorologists, there will also be showers and thunderstorms with temperatures as high as 25 degrees in some places on Thursday and Friday.