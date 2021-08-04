Olympia 2021 soccer schedule, team, free tv channels and live stream, live scores, results and dates for tomorrow’s soccer match on 5.8.21?

Here you will find all the information about football in the 2021 Olympics – everything about the schedule, dates, team and broadcast on free TV or live broadcast.
football At Olympia 2021: 16 teams will compete for Olympic medals in Tokyo through August 7. Germany qualified via the European Under-21 Championship – like the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. After a draw and two defeats, the German national team is now eliminated from the preliminary round.
Schedule, dates and broadcasts in television – Here you will find everything you need to know about the football games at the 2021 Olympics.
Football in the 2021 Olympics: These teams are there
while Japan Automatically entitled to participate in the Summer Olympics as host, Australia qualified via the Under-23 AFC Asian Cup, South Korea And Saudi Arabia. Won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt, Ivory Coast and South Africa are a ticket for the 2021 Olympics. In addition, winners of the European Under-21 Championship are allowed France, Romania, Spain And Germany to go to Tokyo. Other football teams that have qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics are New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil. Below is a list of the football participants in the 2021 Olympics:
- Egypt
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Germany
- Ivory Coast
- France
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Spain
- South Africa
- South Korea
Olympia 2021 – Football: schedule and dates
group stage 22-28 July 2021
Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France
|Date
|the time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Mexico – France
|
Ajinomoto-Stadion, Qufu
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 13
|Japan – South Africa
|
Ajinomoto-Stadion, Chōfu
|25 July 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|France – South Africa
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|25 July 2021
|It’s 13
|Japan – Mexico
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|July 28, 2021
|1.30 pm
|South Africa – Mexico
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|July 28, 2021
|1.30 pm
|France – Japan
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania
|Date
|the time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|New Zealand – South Korea
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|July 22, 2021
|It’s 13
|Honduras – Romania
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|25 July 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|New Zealand – Honduras
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|25 July 2021
|It’s 13
|Romania – South Korea
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|July 28, 2021
|10:30 AM
|Romania – New Zealand
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|July 28, 2021
|10:30 AM
|South Korea – Honduras
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia
|Date
|the time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|9:30 AM
|Egypt – Spain
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|July 22, 2021
|12:30 PM
|Argentina – Australia
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|25 July 2021
|9:30 AM
|Egypt – Argentina
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|25 July 2021
|12:30 PM
|Australia – Spain
|
Sapporo dome, Sapporo
|July 28, 2021
|It’s 13
|Australia – Egypt
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|July 28, 2021
|It’s 13
|Spain – Argentina
|
Miyagi Stadium, Refu
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia
|Date
|the time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|July 22, 2021
|10:30 AM
|
Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|July 22, 2021
|1.30 pm
|Brazil – Germany
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|25 July 2021
|10:30 AM
|Brazil – Ivory Coast
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|25 July 2021
|1.30 pm
|Saudi Arabia – Germany
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
|July 28, 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Saudi Arabia – Brazil
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|July 28, 2021
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Germany – Ivory Coast
|
Miyagi Stadium, Refu
Quarter-finals July 31, 2021
|the time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Spain – Ivory Coast
|
Miyagi Stadium, Refu
|11 hours
|Japan – New Zealand
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|12 o’clock
|Brazil – Egypt
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|It’s 13
|South Korea – Mexico
|
International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Semi-final 3 August 2021
|the time (gear)
|Game
|Playground
|It’s 10 O’clock
|Mexico – Brazil
|
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
|It’s 13
|Japan – Spain
|
Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
Bronze game August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CEST), Saitama 2002 Stadium, Saitama
Mexico – Japan
Conclusion August 7, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (CEST), Yokohama International Stadium (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
Brazil – Spain
Live broadcast of football in the 2021 Olympics on TV and broadcast for free
Dispatch rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo attached Eurosport. next to Eurosport Also broadcast by public broadcasters ARD And ZDF Olympia 21 Live on TV and Free Streaming. This agreement is valid since the 2018 Winter Games dazen-Subscribers to streams Eurosport Also follow on the streaming platform.
In order to cover the Olympic competitions as comprehensively as possible, send ARD And ZDF In addition to the live broadcast, some decisions are also recorded as a recording. Eurosport Paid Offers Eurosport player All competitions are complete as a live broadcast. Its free TV works on Eurosport 1 The new ‘Medal Zone’, a conference call that always transforms the most important moments and decisions. Be around the clock Eurosport 1 The pay TV channel Eurosport 2 Broadcast real-time Olympic competitions, reports and recordings across the entire event.
Any broadcaster showing the German national team matches in Olympia 21?
ARD And ZDF Olympic football competitions, in which Germany took part, were shown live and completely on free television. The semi-finals, bronze medal and final will also be broadcast safely – but now without German participation. The following broadcast dates are currently set:
Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD
Preliminary round between Brazil and Germany
Sunday 25 July 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD
Preliminary round Germany-Saudi Arabia
Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 am, ZDF
Preliminary round Germany – Ivory Coast
Tuesday August 3, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ZDF
Semi-finals
Friday, August 6, at 1 pm, ARD
Bronze game
Saturday August 7, 1:30 p.m. ZDF
Conclusion
Olympia football 2021: live tape, results and schedule
For the 2021 Olympics, we provide a data center for all sports. You can also find pointers, live scores and information about dates and medals for football here:
The Japanese capital, Tokyo, is seven hours ahead of Germany in the summer. Example: If you start a game in Japan at 3 PM, it will start live at 8 AM German time. Most football matches at the 2021 Summer Olympics will be played in the afternoon and evening. If you want to watch Olympic football live on TV, TV, or online, take a vacation or hope your board will find themselves in an Olympic fever.
Only players born after or in 1997 were allowed to participate in football matches at Olympia 2021 – with the exception of three players per team. Stefan Kontz, the coach of the national under-21 team, could have counted on top players like Manuel Neuer or Joshua Kimmich. However, the German Olympic football team had to do without world-class players. This was the Germany squad for the 2021 Olympic soccer tournament according to the German Football Association:
