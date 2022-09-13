This Tuesday will be the peak of the swell intensity affecting the North Coast

The storm that is currently affecting all of the Atlantic-exposed beaches, as a result of the energy produced by Hurricane Earl, will reach its maximum peak on Tuesday, so it should improve gradually by tonight.

However, as this happens, all marine conditions on the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the Virgin Islands will continue to deteriorate, which is why National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan is keeping four different active alerts for this event.

The agency actually maintains the following:

– There is a high risk of a rupture in the currents during at least Thursday night.

– Strong hangover warning until 6:00 pm Wednesday

– Coastal flood warning until 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday

– Warning for small boat operators until 8:00 am next Thursday.

“Currently, the swell persists up to 10 feet, although it sometimes gets higher. Breaking waves are 10 to 15 feet and we have winds up to 10 knots with higher gusts. Tomorrow they should go a little lower (the waves), but mostly today marine conditions will be affected from the northwest to the northeast, Vieques and Culebra and the Virgin Islands,” the meteorologist said. Rosalina Vasquezin an interview with new day.

“The conditions are not suitable for swimmers. We urge people to stay away from the coast“, he added.

The period between the breaking waves oscillates around 15 seconds, which means there is enough energy between the waves, which could cause coastal flooding and erosion.

The Meteorological Authority indicated in one of its bulletins that this is not the right time for anyone to enter the beaches to challenge the conditions of the sea.

“There are dangerous conditions for swimming. Ocean currents can drag even the best swimmers into deep water.”note SNM.

Because of these circumstances, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) stated that it has closed some resorts, as a precaution and to reduce the risk due to the storm.

The resorts that will remain closed are: Cerro Gordo in Vega Alta; Manuel “Nolo” Morales, Dorado; La Monserrate, in Lokio; Seven Seas, in Fajardo; and Sun Bay, in Vieques.

Typical rain pattern for Tuesday

Regarding the weather for today, the meteorologist indicated that there is a more common pattern for this season with heavy rain in the east in the morning and then afternoon in the west, due to a combination of local influences with daytime heat and humidity.

“What we expect is occasional rain in the morning in the eastern region and in the afternoon it will be concentrated in the northwest. Since it has been raining in that area for the past few days, urban flooding cannot be ruled out.”Vasquez explained.

In its hazardous weather forecast, SNM stated that the northwest region of the island is at low to moderate risk of excessive rain leading to flooding.

Vasquez noted that one to two inches of rain could accumulate over those areas.

As for temperatures, high temperatures are expected to fluctuate between the high 80s to the low 90s in urban and coastal areas, while in the mountains they will hover in the low 80s.

On the other hand, heat indicators will swing between 102 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit in the lower elevations of northern and eastern Puerto Rico.