This is the OnePlus 9 5G with Snapdragon 888 inside

OnePlus is preparing to launch its new flagship phone for 2021 with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. Before its official announcement, PhoneArena acquired the Live photos From the new phone that will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G. Here’s a clear look at the OnePlus 9 5G.

What you see here is a prototype of the device and the back uses a placeholder logo instead of the typical OnePlus branding. As seen below, the OnePlus 9 now gets a thick camera bump that houses two large cameras, one smaller sensor and one LED flash. There is a notable trademark “Ultrashot” but it is not clear if this is just a placeholder for the prototype device.

Since this is a non-professional model, it will likely include a main sensor and an ultra-wide angle unit similar to OnePlus 8. The third small camera could be a macro lens or maybe a 3D ToF sensor for better depth effects. If you look closely, the camera design looks like an extended version of the iPhone 12’s camera bump with an extra small sensor at the bottom.

Based on the phone system information, PhoneArena said that the main camera will likely use a 48MP sensor while the secondary shooter will use a 16MP sensor. Interestingly, Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 11 is also seen with a similar design 2 large + 1 small camera.

OnePlus 9 still doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack and still keeps a notification slider on the right along with the power button. Meanwhile, the volume rocker remains on the left. The SIM tray appears to come with rubber seals indicating that it will have some form of water resistance.

The front of the device looks very similar to the current OnePlus 8T. It will likely keep the same 6.55 inch screen and have a single hole in the upper left corner that houses what is believed to be a 16MP selfie camera.

It is possible that OnePlus will continue to push the 120Hz display at the Full HD + AMOLED level. Based on the leaked screenshots, the new 9 runs on Snapdragon 888 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new device still holds a large 4,500mAh battery like the 8T and runs out of the box, and runs Android 11.

Last month, it shared serial leakage OnLeaks, too Makes clear OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. At first glance, the back looks like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE but it also features two large camera lenses and two smaller modules. However, similar to the new OnePlus 9 live photos, you can see featured episodes about the main shooters.

Since this is a Pro model, the screen appears to come with a dual curved AMOLED panel as shown above. We think OnePlus will at least include a telephoto camera for zoom on the Pro version. According to OnLeaks, the new OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch in March, that is, right after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

