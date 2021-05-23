This is Switzerland’s performance at Eurovision 2021 | Music

The song that Switzerland introduced to Eurovision in 2021Despite being in French, it is not alien to our country. Anyone who has seen the successful Telecinco documentary about the life of Rossio Jurado’s daughter, Rossio Carrasco, will have heard it at some point, since its producers listed it as a soundtrack.

It comes to b All the universe, A Song of Tears of Gjon Which the Swiss had set themselves as their target Move the audience, and he succeeds. In fact, he almost declared himself the winner of his song. However, at the last minute, thanks to the TV broadcast, Italy took the position.

Known as Gjon’s Tears, aged only 22, Gjon Mucharremaj performed flawlessly in the Netherlands. The artist chose a very simple scenography and sang only in the company of a large white sculpture that he masterfully combined with light plays.

Here you can see how they performed in Rotterdam and read the full lyrics of the song.

The whole universe is tears of Gjon letra

Let the wind blow

His hand is on my shoulder

The emptiness is in my head

Not the lowest hiding place

It is the dawn that is waning

Behind the ruins field

It is the right time to mature

Never back down

I see parts of you behind us

What did the pain do to me?

The whole universe

Our hearts are underground

In the middle of the cracks is where everything bursts out

Be at the point of influence

Without You

What will happen from our breath

If they stay on the edge?

This love that envelops us

I see parts of you behind us

What did the pain do to me?

The whole universe

Our hearts are underground

In the middle of the cracks is where everything bursts out

Be at the point of influence

Without You

Behind my eyelids

Look for air

The whole universe

Our hearts are underground

Amidst the cracks and waves

We meet at the point of impact

How do we heal our bursting hearts?

The whole universe