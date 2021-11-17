With St. Pauli’s Finnish side Uli Becker in the starting line-up, Germany’s U-21 team scored an undisputed 4:0 (3:0) against San Marino in the European Championship qualifiers. Malik Thiau (14th place), Eric Churanov (15th place), Jonathan Burkhardt (34th place) and Jan Thielmann (62nd place) met in Ingolstadt for the DFB Youth.

Becker played 90 minutes and shortly after the second half missed an opportunity to add himself to the scorers’ list. Things went less well for Baker’s brown and white teammate Jackson Irvine.

World Cup Qualifiers: Irvine with Australia only 1-1 against China

Its Australian players did not get past the 1-1 draw in the World Cup qualifiers against China and fell to third place behind Japan (1-0 against Oman). As per the current situation, the Australian national team will play qualifying matches against the United Arab Emirates.

St Pauli defender Lawrence will never play for Wales again

And gave Mitch Duke (38) the lead for Australia in Sharjah, but Wu Li (71) equalized the result with a hand-kick to take China to the bottom of the standings. Irvine was on the field until the final whistle, but could no longer avoid losing points.

James Lawrence sat off the bench for 90 minutes in Welsh’s 1-1 draw with Belgium, returning to FC St. Pauli with no match experience.