This is how the Colombians go in the Tour of Switzerland after the fourth stage

Rigoberto Uran is the best Colombian in the overall standings. Stefan Bisiger took over on Wednesday.

Swiss cyclist Stefan Bisegger (EF Education-Nippo) won the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland on Wednesday, which spanned more than 171 kilometers between Sankt Urban and Gstaad, with Dutchman Matteo van der Poel maintaining the overall lead.

In the classification, the best placed Colombian is Rigoberto Uran, who is in eleventh place, 39 seconds behind the first.

They are followed by Esteban Chaves, who has a time of 31 minutes and 40 seconds. Christian Camilo Muñoz, 69 to five minutes 41 seconds; Sebastien Henau, 94 to eight minutes 22 seconds; Juan Sebastian Molin, 115 to 15 minutes 55 seconds; Alvaro Hodig, 22 minutes 10 seconds; and Juan Diego Alba, 148 to 32 minutes 16 seconds.

Besseger claimed his second WorldTour victory, ahead of France’s Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and American Joey Roskopf (Rally Cycling). Beseiger prevailed at the end of a race launched in the last 200 metres at Gstaad Airport.

With this victory, Bissegger entered the top ten in the general classification. No head changes, as Van der Poel retained his first position.

France’s Julien Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is followed by Van der Paul in second place.

Besseger, Thomas and Roscoff formed the leading trio on stage in the last 20 kilometres.