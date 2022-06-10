This is how Luis Enrique saw victory in Switzerland

Long-suffering victory just achieved Spanish choice During his visit to Switzerland, the match corresponding to the third day of the European Nations League. At the end of the meeting, national coach Luis Enrique just appeared in front of the media. This was his analysis:

Game: “The result determines everything. This is how professional football works. Switzerland have not lost an official match at home for 8 years: 23 matches. Today I think we managed to impose ourselves in our style. Very happy. The match against Portugal is a match against a team. High level, the Czech Republic is a match where the opponent gets locked up… We managed to draw and in the second half we see an opponent withdraw… Switzerland is a high-level team, let’s remember the European Nations Cup and they qualified for the World Cup. We played a very dangerous match in a difficult context for for all of us “.

individual performance: “Murata was amazing. We need 9 to come and receive. I would dare to say that Marco Asensio was also at a high level as 9. Jaffe? I don’t know what we can expect from him. He continues to be what he is, boy, teenager.. He has a footballing personality that no one would suspect. He would love it more or less… Although I don’t think anyone could say he didn’t like Gavi. I think Gavi could play 16 games in a row.”

Sunday: “We really want to play on Sunday against the Czech Republic. In Malaga, tickets are sold out warmly.”

Diego Llorente: “He played two very good matches. He’s here because I know a lot about football and love it a lot. He and Bao made the start from behind. We made many good starts with Morata, who had a great match.”

rot: “No one’s coming. Whoever’s upstairs can play as a 9. We’re more than covered.”

Unai Simon: “I never get nervous. None of the three goalkeepers. We need a goalkeeper to achieve the first superiority. He does it amazingly. He makes mistakes like Pepe, Lucas, Manolo El del Bombo… I don’t know anyone else how to play and neither I want to know it. It’s what it is. We didn’t come out based on hits. We took it in. If there’s no other solution, of course you can choose that, but it’s not the way to play.”

Hobby: “It’s not for me to ask if people will lust or not with the national team, but I know that tickets were sold out in Malaga in a quarter of an hour.”

