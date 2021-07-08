This day comes at Wimbledon – Sports

London (AFP) – Angelique Kerber is hoping to make a third Wimbledon final, but today’s task (2.30pm/Sky) in London is tough.

The 2018 winner will face the current world number one tennis player, Ashleigh Barty of Australia. The semi-final matches are strong: along with Kerber, the Czech Karolina Pliskova was already the number one in the world, and her opponent, Arina Sabalenka of Belarus, is the second. First, Kerber and Barty play on the center court.

Angelique Kerber (Kel) – Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

the facts:

Kerber, 33, is entering the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the fourth time and the semi-finals of the Grand Slam tournament for the eighth time. In 2016, she won both the Australian Open and the US Open, losing the final to Serena Williams at Wimbledon. Two years later, the revenge of the American succeeded, after which Kerber won only another title at the preparatory tournament in Bad Homburg. Kerber is currently number 28 in the world, in direct comparison to Barty 2:2, there has been no duel between the two on turf. The 25-year-old Australian is among the last four Wimbledon debuts and won the French Open in 2019.

What the players say:

Angelique Kerber: “I’m really looking forward to playing against Ash. I have to play my best tennis and she will push me to do it. I have to play my own game. Even if I make some mistakes, I have to stick with them and put them under pressure.”

Ashleigh PartyAngie has an incredible record here. She is one of the best turf players ever. The challenge of them playing in the Wimbledon semi-final is a great opportunity that I’m really looking forward to. She does not give you gifts. She fights for every point. She has won major tournaments. She knows how to stick with it in difficult moments.”

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – Arina Sabalenka (Belarus)

Like Kerber, Pliskova was already the world number one, losing the US Open final to North Germany in 2016. The final in New York is the biggest success to date for the 29-year-old, who plays her part mainly through her strong serve and is currently No. 13 in the world. Pliskova has now reached at least the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments. Sabalenka is one of the climbers of recent years, but he has not yet been able to confirm it in the top four championships. The 23-year-old from Minsk is also serving hard and dominating the match on the net. She narrowly won the previous two matches against Pliskova 2018.

