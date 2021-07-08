This day comes at Wimbledon – Sports

This day comes at Wimbledon – Sports

London (AFP) – Angelique Kerber is hoping to make a third Wimbledon final, but today’s task (2.30pm/Sky) in London is tough.

The 2018 winner will face the current world number one tennis player, Ashleigh Barty of Australia. The semi-final matches are strong: along with Kerber, the Czech Karolina Pliskova was already the number one in the world, and her opponent, Arina Sabalenka of Belarus, is the second. First, Kerber and Barty play on the center court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *