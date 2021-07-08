Rules of Life – Don’t ride the old tram in summer

– Don’t ride the old tram in summer How do you deal with the demands of daily life more easily, how do you face the big questions in life? A collection of highly personal advice from VBZ driver to star philosopher Alain de Botton. Editorial Board Das Magazine

The hobo knows it’s best to drive in an air-conditioned car in summer: a modern, flexible tram in Zurich. Photo: Christian Butler (Keystone)

Some time ago, in the editorial team of «Magazin» we talked about our small and big habits and rules, through which we try to maneuver ourselves more or less unscathed throughout life. That was so much fun – and often quite funny. Someone got the idea that we can all list some personal rules and send them to each other. We did too, and because reading these lists was so much fun, we expanded the idea and asked different people to send us their rules. We searched for more rules of life on the Internet and in bookstores. This is how this wonderful group appeared.