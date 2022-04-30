This ’90s Show: Netflix Reveals the First Image and Actress for the Series

This is a ’90s show, a sequel to the series that is set in the ’70s. It’s coming soon on Netflix and the first photo has been shared online, as well as being revealed.

Share a Netflix file Photo from This is the 90’s showthe sequel to That ’70s Show, further emphasizing the members spit of the project expected.

The shot depicts Debra Jo Robb and Courtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Foreman, as they are pictured sitting at the kitchen table, a room with little change from the way fans might remember it.

This is the 90s show: the first picture in the series

This ’90s show is set 15 years after the end of the previous series.

The story then takes place in 1995 when Eric and Donna’s daughter Lea (Kali Haverda) visits her grandparents during the summer, making friends with a new generation of Point Place children.

The cast will also include Ashley Overheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Ace Donovan as Nate, Rain Doy as Ozzy, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Among the guest stars, there will be all the heroes, except for Danny Masterson, from this 70’s show: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

The original series aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006 and launched a sequel project, That ’80s Show in 2002, which ended after only 13 episodes.