Third victory in Game Three: Switzerland beat Finland 3-2

Substitute Robin Vargas with a full shot from 16 meters in good (57) and goalkeeper Severovic with a header (86th) turned the game in favor of Switzerland after the break and made sure that the series of matches of Vladimir Petkovic’s black team ended in friendly matches. In the previous four non-competitive matches since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Switzerland has always had the short straw: against England (0: 1), Qatar (0: 1), Croatia (1: 2) and Belgium (1: 1) 2). .

As in the World Cup qualifying matches against Bulgaria (3: 1) and Lithuania (1: 0), the Swiss advanced early against Finland, with Mario Gavranovi scoring in the 21st minute after preliminary work by Xherdan Shaqiri and Gabriel Sow 1-0. Intermission, the home team was late, unlike the match. The Finns took advantage of two defensive mistakes.

In the absence of Teemu Pukki – the Finnish scorer who only made a brief appearance in the closing stages – Joel Bohjanballo scored twice for the guests celebrating their first European Championship appearance in June. First, the Union Berlin striker hit his head (30th), and ten minutes later he confidently converted a wrong penalty.

Shaqiri’s origin, two passes from Fasnacht

In the offensive, the choice of SFV was much more attractive. Immediately after the 1-1 draw, Javranovi only hit the outside post from close range, and Zuber missed twice from a promising position. Shortly before 2: 2, Denise Zakaria had already leveled.

In all the dangerous Swiss actions before the break, Shaqiri had his feet set in the match. The Liverpool player was decisive in the 3-1 victory in Sofia (two assists) and his goal in the 1-0 victory over Lithuania. Against Finland, the captain’s armband appeared to give him extra wings in his 89th international match. He was happy to play and wasn’t too bad to take on defensive action. Being a corner kick, which resulted in a 1-1, was a defect.

Shaqiri was the only player alongside Niko Elvedi who was already in the starting line-up against Lithuania at the start of the match, and they were replaced by Granit Shaka and Manuel Akanji during the break. An undisputed key player from Petkovic, Severovi also entered an hour after his brief appearance with the 21st goal in the 73rd international match.

From the second goalkeeper, strikers Javranovi, Vargas and Christian Fasnacht managed to satisfy the goal. The YB player scored both goals after the break. Irai Commert and Jonas Omlin did not look well when they conceded the first goal, and Gabriel Sue provided the decisive pass to score the goal 1-0, but caused a 1: 2 loss of the ball and a headlong entry into the penalty area. Lloris Benito showed a strong performance on the left in the back three, and Edemelson Fernandez was unclear.

For Switzerland, this was the last test before things got serious. At the next meeting, the SFV selection will address the immediate preparation of the Middle East in the last week of May. Then there are two test matches against the USA and Liechtenstein before the national team meets Wales, Italy and Turkey in the preliminary round of the European Championship.