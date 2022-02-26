Things You Should Do Before Deleting Your Social Network Account – FayerWayer

For many years, Facebook was the most popular social network in the world… even, it still is, but its influence waned in the daily lives of young people with the advent of Instagram and more recently TikTok.

Besides, it has also gone through several scandals about handling of user data for political purposes.

That is why it is not unreasonable that there are users who want to delete their account from the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg.

If you have this interest in your head, keep reading that you will discover some actions that you should do before deleting a Facebook account.

Previous actions to delete a Facebook account

Deleting your Facebook account can be very easy (we will explain step by step later), but this time we will focus on explaining the things you should do before deleting your Facebook account, to avoid any data storage on this platform.

Delete the application from your mobile device

user Facebook It’s an app that you log into and never want to close, which means the platform is constantly updated on your mobile device.

Therefore, the first step that you should do is to log out of the application, delete the cookies from the platform (within the settings of the mobile device) and then delete the application from your smartphone.

Disconnect your Facebook account from other apps

One of Facebook’s successes over the years is its synchronization with other third-party applications. So if you want to specifically remove your Facebook track, you need to disable this access with other apps.

So you must:

Sign in to Facebook.

Go to Settings > Apps & Websites.

If you’re having trouble figuring out how to unlink your Facebook account from a service, contact the company’s customer service department for assistance.

Once this is done, Request and download a copy of all your Facebook data by following these steps:

Log in to Facebook on your computer.

go to the Settings > Your Facebook info.

Click View next to Download your information.

Leave all boxes checked in the section your information.

Leave the date range in All my data.

Leave the formatting set to HTML: Doing so puts your data in an easy-to-navigate format.

Doing so puts your data in an easy-to-navigate format. To save high-resolution copies of the photos and videos you posted on Facebook, toggle the drop-down menu Medium to high media quality.

Finally, tap create a file. Facebook will collect all of your information and send you an email when it’s ready to download. It may take some time for that to happen, it is not an instant process.

And voila, with these previous steps, you can delete your Facebook account

How do I delete my Facebook account?

step by step is next one:

In your main profile, tap law Project on top Facebook right.

on top He chooses setting And the Privacy and click setting.

And the and click Click T. or Facebook information in the left column. If you have Facebook access to a Page in the new Page experience, tap Privacy, then tap Your Facebook Information.

in the left column. Click disruption and removal.

and removal. He chooses get rid of account, then tap Proceed with deleting the account.

account, then tap Click delete accountenter your password, then tap Complete.

Can I undelete my account?

If it has been less than 30 days since the deletion process started, you can cancel it. Once this period has passed, your account and all your information will be permanently deleted, and you will not be able to recover it.

It may take up to 90 days for all posted content to be removed from the start of the removal process. While we remove this information, it will no longer be available to other Facebook users.

After 90 days, copies of your information may be kept in the backup storage we use for recovery in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss event. We may also retain your information to address legal issues, violations of the Terms, or tort prevention initiatives. Learn more about our data policy.

To undelete your account: