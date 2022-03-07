Thieves outside and around the Hechingen area on Monday – Police use a helicopter to search

As the police announced on Monday morning, unknown persons broke into the Rangendinger supermarket in Rudolf Dieselstrasse during the night from Sunday to Monday.

According to previous investigations, the thieves forcibly managed to get across the surface around midnight. The search that began immediately after the alarm was triggered, for which a police helicopter was deployed, has so far been unsuccessful.





Helicopters drive the citizens

The helicopter was the subject of much discussion on social media a few minutes after it was launched. “I fell asleep and woke up, I was very scared. I didn’t know what it was. Thanks for pointing out that it was a helicopter,” one concerned citizen wrote in one of the groups.

Police say it is not yet known if anything was stolen from the store. Hechingen Police Station launched the investigation with the support of forensic experts.





Another robbery in Borladingen

A few hours and a few kilometers after the robbery in Rangeend, a similar crime occurred in Borladingen. Police said a bakery on the main street there had become the target of thieves.

Just between 2 a.m. and 4:10 a.m., the unknown perpetrator entered the building and found a safe inside, which police said he stole along with the money in it.

Burladingen Police Station has started an investigation and witnesses who have seen suspicious vehicles or people are asked to call 07475 950010.