Thierry Nouvel, Finland’s first leader

Neither the Finnish drivers nor Toyota, who have dominated the last editions of Rally Finland. It was Hyundai that cornered The first two positions in the Super Special that opened the test, with Thierry Nouvel as first leader Ott Tanak brought it back.

The owners of the Corana brand took a risk and were the only ones out to Arena With four tires to increase the weight. The rest preferred to take five, This factor may turn the balance in favor of Nouvel and Tanak in the outcome. The Harjo special super short stage, with a layout of three and a half kilometers, Located in the center of Jyvaskyla Mixing asphalt areas with some dirt in a park, which opened hostilities for the eighth round of the World Cup.

The third was Japanese Takamoto Katsuta, who won at this particular stage last year, And that he complained that he did not possess the excess power of the electrical system, which harmed him. Callie Rovanpera, winner of the morning extortion, took it easy and was fourth, though he cautioned against it “I always go out to win.”

But that wasn’t the case More appetizers before a long day tomorrow, Where the pilots will encounter nine rapid sections through the trees, in which the gradients that cars fly At a speed of 200 kilometers per hour … “University” rally.

classification

1. Neuville Widaigi (Bill/Hyundai), 2 minutes 41.7 seconds

2. Tanak-Jarveoja (Est/Hyundai), at 1.2

3. Katsuta – Johnston (Japan / Toyota) at 2.6

4. Rovanpera-Halttunen (fin / Toyota), 2.7

5. Evans-Martin (GBR/Toyota) at 3.2